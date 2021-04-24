  • MORE MARKET STATS

Gujarat Deputy CM Nitin Patel tests positive for COVID-19

By: |
April 24, 2021 6:01 PM

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel on Saturday informed that he has tested positive for coronavirus infection.

Patel had received his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine around a month ago.

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel on Saturday informed that he has tested positive for coronavirus infection. Patel, 64, who also holds the health portfolio, was admitted to the U N Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research
Centre here after testing positive. “I had my RT-PCR test done after showing mild symptoms of coronavirus, the result of which is positive.

On the advice of doctors, I am getting admitted to UN Mehta Hospital,” he tweeted. “I urge all of you who recently came in contact with me to take care of their health,” Patel added. Earlier in the day, he participated in a programme in Gandhinagar which was attended by UnionHome Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

Related News

He was also with Shah and Rupani on Friday. Patel had received his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine around a month ago.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Gujarat Deputy CM Nitin Patel tests positive for COVID-19
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Biological E gets nod for Phase III trial of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
2Covid-19 Vaccines: Centre issues clarification on procurement price ahead of Covid vaccination phase 3
3People getting infected even after being vaccinated: Here’s what it means