Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani flags off 3rd phase of Corona Seva Yagna, 26k rations dispatched to Covid warriors

Governor of Gujarat Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Vijay Rupani jointly flagged off the third phase of the Corona Seva Yagna under which close to 26000 ration kits have been dispatched to Corona warriors across the state. The Corona Seva Yagna initiative was launched by the BJP government in the state in April this year under which the government is aiming at ration kits to over 1 lakh Corona warriors across the state, the Indian Express reported.

In addition to the head of the state Devvrai and CM Rupani, former Indian team cricketer fast bowler Irfan Pathan also was present at the flag off ceremony. Ahmedabad-based volunteer organisation Yuva Unstoppable has also tied up with the government and is an ally in the Corona Seva Yagna initiative.

In the third phase of the Corona Seva Yagna initiative, the government sent the ration kits laden on about 50 trucks from the Governor’s residence in Gandhinagar. The 52 trucks will travel across different districts around the state and hand over the ration kits to the Corona warriors. As part of the initiative, each Corona warrior will be provided with a ration kit that will be sufficient to take care of her entire family.

So far the identification of Corona warriors for the initiative is concerned, the government had already instructed the District Magistrates across the state to identify Corona warriors in their respective jurisdictions. Out of the over 26000 ration kits, about 2700 kits have been allotted to the Ahmedabad city, 100 ration kits in Valsad district, 5000 ration kits for Dahod Corona warriors and another 10000 kits to be distributed across the hospitals in Panchmahals. The beneficiaries of the initiative include health workers, Covid-19 vaccination staff, ASHA workers, lab technicians and attendants among others.