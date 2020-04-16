Gujarat: 105 new COVID-19 cases; state tally jumps to 871

Among the new cases, 42 were reported from Ahmedabad

The total number of coronavirus cases in Gujarat rose to 871 after 105 more people tested positive for the infection during the last 12 hours, a health official said on Thursday.

Among the new cases, 42 were reported from Ahmedabad, 35 from Surat, eight from Anand, six from Vadodara, four each from Banaskantha and Narmada, three from Rajkot, and one each from Gandhinagar, Kheda and Panchmahal, state principal secretary (health) Jayanti Ravi said.

So far, 64 people from the state have been discharged after recovery, she added.