Gurgaon’s Covid-19 tally sees jump from July: A detailed analysis

Gurgaon has recorded a surge in Covid-19 cases with 5,858 infections reported in a fortnight in August, surpassing the total tally reported in July (5,438 cases).

The district health department bulletin said in a bulletin that Gurgaon reported 357 cases on Monday, taking the active cases to 1,891. The district also recorded 466 recoveries and zero deaths. In the past 24 hours, Gurgaon conducted 3,686 tests.

Of the district’s total active cases, 1,826 patients are isolated at home, while the hospitalisation rate remains low with 65 people being admitted. Positivity rate in the district is 9.69%.

Gurgaon reported 596 fresh cases on August 10 — the highest single-day rise since February. An official in the district health department attributed the recent surge in cases to lax attitude in adhering to Covid-19 norms, a subvariant of the Omicron strain, and the festival season.

Gurgaon Chief Medical Officer Virender Yadav told The Indian Express that the recent spike was due to several factors, such as lack of adherence to physical distancing norms and wearing masks, and crowding during the festival season.

Yadav added that the Omicron’s BA.2.75 variant, which has highly transmissible characteristics, seemed to be pushing the tally higher. However, the rate of hospitalisation remains low, Yadav added.

He said the district health department was monitoring cases and taking containment measures. The district already has four containment zones and has already written to state authorities to declare four more containment zones.

INDIA CASES DECLINE

The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday said India reported 8,813 fresh Covid-19 caseload addition in the past 24 hours. The country’s active caseload currently stands at 111,252. The total toll has climbed to 527,098 with 29 fatalities, including one reconciled by Kerala.

India’s active cases declined by 6,256 in a single day and now comprise 0.25% of total infections. The national Covid-19 recovery rate currently stands at 98.56%, the Union Health Ministry said. The number of recoveries surged to 43,638,844, while the case fatality rate was at 1.19%.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.15%, while the weekly rate was at 4.79%.