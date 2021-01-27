  • MORE MARKET STATS

GSK, PATH, Bharat Biotech sign pact for malaria vaccine

By: |
January 27, 2021 7:27 PM

The RTS,S/AS01E malaria vaccine, developed by GSK for more than 30 years, and in partnership with PATH since 2001,is currently being piloted in regions of Ghana, Kenya, and Malawi under the Malaria Vaccine Implementation Programme (MVIP).

BBIL was selected through a comprehensive, competitive process undertaken by GSK and PATH, working in consultation with the World Health Organization, it said. (Credit: The Indian Express)

Bharat Biotech (BBIL) has tied up with pharma major GSK, and PATH, a global team of innovators working to accelerate health equity, for GSKs malaria vaccine, RTS,S/AS01E1, the city-based vaccine maker said here on Wednesday. The agreement includes the transfer of manufacturing of the RTS,S antigen part of the vaccine and the grant of a license on all rights pertaining to the RTS,S/AS01 malaria vaccine to Bharat Biotech, while GSK would retain the production of the adjuvant of the vaccine (AS01E) and supply it to BBIL, the company said in a press release.

Thomas Breuer, GSK Vaccines Chief Medical Officer and Vaccines Global Health lead said: “With a child still dying of malaria every two minutes, helping secure the long-term future of the only vaccine available by working with an established leader like Bharat Biotech is vital for the continued fight against this devastating disease. GSK is delighted to sign this agreement with Bharat Biotech”. John Bawa, Africa Lead, Vaccine Implementation, PATH, said “Now, with the signing of this agreement with Bharat Biotech, we have an additional, new partner to help ensure that this vaccine can be more widely available for use in Africa, alongside other malaria interventions, in the years to come”.

Krishna M Ella, Bharat Biotech, Chairman and Managing Director said: “We salute the commitment by GSK, PATH, and partners, in developing a novel vaccine against malaria, a dreaded disease with more than 200 million cases worldwide.

We are truly honoured to support this partnership and to provide global access to RTS,S/AS01E. With prior expertise in malaria research,WHO pre- qualified vaccines, supplied to more than 70 countries, Bharat Biotech is geared up for large-scale manufacturing, and to provide continuous long-term supply of this life-saving vaccine”.

