Great step! Uttar Pradesh becomes first state in India to start pooled testing for Coronavirus

UP Principal Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad addressing the press today (Image: ANI, Twitter)

Coronavirus in UP: Uttar Pradesh has become the first state in India to start pool testing for Covid-19 infection. The state health department has tested 30 pools of five samples in Agra, one of the Covid-19 hotspots in the country and all tested negative, news agency ANI reported quoting UP Principal Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad today. There are as many as 14 testing labs in the state and all of them are conducting a test of over 2,000 samples every day, the report further stated. As of now, UP has 773 positive Covid-19 cases spread across 48 districts. The state health department has been able to cure 68 patients until today in the state, the report further said.

The Yogi Adityanath government has also come down heavily on people who have violated the lockdown norms. The Saharanpur district administration has filed FIRs on four relatives of Maulana Saad, who is the chief of Tablighi Jamat in India after they hid their details although appealed by the district administration, ANI quoted Saharanpur DM as saying.

State’s Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Avnish Awasthi has said that people who are making efforts to hide their Covid-19 infection will be identified and strict action will be taken against them. He also said that Police officials who will show ‘laxity’ in identifying these people will also not be spared.