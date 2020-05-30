Great initiative! Uttar Pradesh to get 800-km stretch of herbal roads soon; Details

The plan for the development of these roads is being formed this year.

Herbal roads in UP: Great news! UP to get herbal roads soon! The government of Uttar Pradesh will be developing 800-km-long herbal roads in the state, which will be lined with medicinal and herbal trees on each side. A press release by the state government said that UP Deputy CM and PWD Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya has directed his officials to make all possible efforts to bring this plan to life as soon as possible. The Deputy CM said that the plan for the development of these roads is being formed this year and stated that the trees to be planted along these roads would be Peepal, Neem, Amla, Sehjan, Ashvagandha, Brahmi and Jatrofa, all of which are beneficial for humans.

Providing the reason for this move, Maurya said that like any other trees, these will help prevent soil erosion. However, these will also provide raw material for medicines, making them more valuable. Thus, he said, this scheme would provide multiple benefits – development, beautification, medicinal benefits as well as promotion of biodiversity.

These herbal roads would be developed along national as well as state highways that pass through Uttar Pradesh and the herbal gardens along these roads would help in prevention of bacterial, air-borne and other diseases.

Moreover, the release said that the government will also plan the facility of a rainwater recharging system along these roads, so that groundwater conservation is also focused upon.

Why are herbal roads in UP significant?

The development comes at a time when India is battling with a severe bout of coronavirus pandemic, now falling among the 10 worst-affected countries. The Union Ministry of AYUSH has been batting for increasing the natural immunity since the early outbreak of COVID-19. The ministry had issued a notification listing some self-preventive measures which could be followed by people to boost their immunity, with special care towards respiratory health.

These measures placed focus on medicinal plants like basil (Tulsi), cinnamon (Dalchini), dry ginger (Shunthi), Black Pepper (kali mirch), turmeric (Haldi) and mint (Pudina), which can help in overall improvement of health and prevent diseases to a certain extent.

The herbal roads seem to be an extension of such medicinal plants, with the trees listed by the Deputy CM having known medicinal properties. These trees give products which can help in treatment of several ailments through alternative medicine. Moreover, trees like peepal are known to purify the air around it, thereby improving the air quality in the state.

While modern and western medicine is expanding its scope to tackle as many diseases as possible, putting in traditional and alternative medicine in the mix like this seems like a good step in fighting diseases from all sides.