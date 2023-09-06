Grapefruit juice can kill you; Here’s how

Grapefruit is undoubtedly healthy, and delicious and it is full of vitamins and minerals. However, several studies have pointed out that the subtropical fruit can also be fatal.

According to some emerging studies, two members of a class of chemical compounds called furanocoumarins that are found in high concentrations in the fruit can reduce or enhance the uptake of certain drugs.

Consequently, this can lead to low or dangerously high levels of these drugs in the body. It is noteworthy in case of grapefruit juice can lead to an increase in drug levels in the bloodstream and high levels of drugs can lead to disastrous impacts on the body.

According to scientists, a single glass of grapefruit juice can affect your body’s ability to produce or effectively use CYP3A4, an enzyme present in liver and small intestine.

Researchers maintain that some of the complications of the medications that are affected by furanocoumarins include rapid heartbeat, breakdown of muscle tissue, bone marrow toxicity, shortness of breath, gastrointestinal bleeding, and kidney failure.

Moreover, in extreme cases, this impact can be fatal. Meanwhile, grapefruit juice can also reduce the efficacy of medicines like antihistamines. Always consult your doctors regarding the food products that can interfere with your medicines.