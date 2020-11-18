  • MORE MARKET STATS

Govt undertook 3-pronged approach to tackle COVID-19: Health secretary

By: |
November 18, 2020 7:33 PM

A three-pronged approach was undertaken by the government to tackle COVID-19 which was based upon strengthening health systems and forging new partnerships, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Wednesday said.

Speaking at the inaugural session at Asia Health 2020 organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry, he said a “whole of society and whole of government approach” with strong leadership, communication and decisions based on science was undertaken by the government.

“The second approach was strengthening health systems by building on past efforts, by relying on current strategies, by deploying new technology, by strengthening existing partnerships and forging new partnerships. The third approach was the digital initiatives undertaken by the union government to help in our fight against COVID,” he said.

Expressing concern over disparity in payments of medical professionals, All India Institute Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Dr Randeep Guleria emphasised on the need for having quality and uniform medical education across the country.

“This will help in optimum utilisation of manpower in the public and the private sector,” he said.

The forum was also addressed by Dr Shah Abdullah Mahir, Minister of State for Health, Maldives; and Silvia Paula Valentim Lutucuta, Minister for Health, Angola.

Mahir said realisation, social acceptability and acceptance towards digital healthcare in Maldives has increased due to COVID-19.  

Lutucuta said the government of Angola is making a great effort in achieving universal health coverage based on solid primary healthcare that considers not only preventive measures and treatment but also the quality of care.

“We are convinced of the role that technology and scientific advancement has to play in containing COVID,” she said.

