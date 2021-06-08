Govt says sharp decline in daily Covid cases; stresses on following appropriate behaviour to avert any future wave

In a joint press briefing on the pandemic situation, Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal said almost 79 per cent decline in daily new COVID-19 cases has been noted since the peak on May 7.
There has been a continued and sharp decline in daily new coronavirus cases in the country, the government said on Tuesday, but stressed on following COVID-19-appropriate behaviour to avert any future wave.
In a joint press briefing on the pandemic situation, Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal said almost 79 per cent decline in daily new COVID-19 cases has been noted since the peak on May 7.
There has been a continued and sharp decline in daily new cases, he said on the second wave of COVID-19.
He said India has reported 20,822 coronavirus cases and 252 deaths per million population, which is among the lowest in the world.
The government also stressed on following COVID-19-appropriate behaviour till the population is vaccinated, to avert any future wave.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.