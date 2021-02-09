  • MORE MARKET STATS

Govt places orders for 1.45 cr doses of COVID-19 vaccines

February 9, 2021 7:22 PM

When asked, a Bharat Biotech spokesperson said, “The company has received a letter of comfort from the Government of India to supply another 4.5 million (or 45 lakh) doses”.

covidIndia’s COVID-19 vaccination drive was launched on January 16.

The government has placed orders for 1 crore additional doses of Covishield from Serum Institute of India and 45 lakh more doses of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech, officials of the two vaccine makers said on Tuesday.

India’s COVID-19 vaccination drive was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 16.

Serum Institute has received another order from the government for 10 million doses of Covishield, a company official said in response to a query.

The government had earlier placed a purchase order with Serum Institute of India (SII) for 1.1 crore doses of AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-19 vaccine, Covishield.

The spokesperson also added that Bharat Biotech will also be exporting its COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin, to Brazil and the United Arab Emirates.

The company is also likely to export the vaccine to the Philippines and other South Asian countries, the spokesperson said.

The government had earlier placed an order for 55 lakh doses of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech.

