Govt places orders for 1.45 cr doses of COVID-19 vaccines

When asked, a Bharat Biotech spokesperson said, “The company has received a letter of comfort from the Government of India to supply another 4.5 million (or 45 lakh) doses”.
The government has placed orders for 1 crore additional doses of Covishield from Serum Institute of India and 45 lakh more doses of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech, officials of the two vaccine makers said on Tuesday.
India’s COVID-19 vaccination drive was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 16.