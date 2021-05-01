  • MORE MARKET STATS

Govt permits oxygen concentrator imports via post, courier for personal use under gift category

By: |
May 1, 2021 4:00 PM

The exemption for oxygen concentrators is allowed only for a period till July 31, 2021, it said.

As per the guidelines, gifts over Rs 1,000 attract Customs Duty and 28 per cent integrated GST.As per the guidelines, gifts over Rs 1,000 attract Customs Duty and 28 per cent integrated GST.

The government has allowed imports of oxygen concentrators for personal use through post, courier or e-commerce portals under the gift category amid increasing demand for oxygen due to rising COVID-19 cases, the commerce ministry said on Saturday.

The exemption for oxygen concentrators is allowed only for a period till July 31, 2021, it said.

Related News

As per the guidelines, gifts over Rs 1,000 attract Customs Duty and 28 per cent integrated GST.

An oxygen concentrator is a medical device that concentrates oxygen from ambient air. It is in high demand due to increasing COVID-19 cases in the country. These concentrators capture and filter the air, unlike oxygen cylinders which can only store a fixed amount of oxygen.

“The government has included the import of oxygen concentrators for personal use, through post, courier or e-commerce portals, in the list of exempted categories, where Customs clearance is sought as gifts,” the ministry said.

Earlier, oxygen concentrators were not mentioned in the list. Now, it has been added on account of its high demand due to COVID-19 cases.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Govt permits oxygen concentrator imports via post courier for personal use under gift category
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1South Asians in England at greater risk in second COVID wave, new study finds
2Over 79 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses available with states/UTs: Centre
3COVID-19: Amid vaccine shortages across India, big private hospitals start vaccination for 18-44 years