Govt lifts export ban on anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine

Published: June 18, 2020 8:22 PM

The government on March 25 had banned the export of the drug in the wake of the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

Hydroxychloroquine is an anti-malarial drug.

The government on Thursday lifted the export ban on anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine with immediate effect.

“The export policy of Hydroxychloroquine API (active pharmaceutical ingredients) and its formulations from prohibited to free with immediate effect,” the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DFFT) said in a notification.

