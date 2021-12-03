Govt hospital at Kerala town jabs two 15-year old girls with Corona vaccine

The girls immediately approached the hospital administration and sought emergency treatment fearing an adverse reaction of the vaccine inside their bodies. (Representative image)

In what appears to be an inadvertent mistake, two 15-year old girl residents of Aryanad town were administered with Coronavirus vaccine at the government health facility leading to a panic-like situation. Reportedly, the two girls had come to the government hospital for their preventive vaccine at the hospital and were mistakenly administered with Coronavirus vaccine.

According to news portal Manorama, the girls were vaccinated by Covishield vaccine which is one of the two Coronavirus vaccines available at government hospitals in the country. Reportedly, soon after they were administered with the vaccine, the girls came to realise that they had been vaccinated wrongly. The girls immediately approached the hospital administration and sought emergency treatment fearing an adverse reaction of the vaccine inside their bodies.

The Medical Officer of the Aryanad hospital was later quoted as saying that they had reached the Covid-19 vaccination centre at the hospital by mistake and got vaccinated by the wrong vaccine. Both the girls who were administered with Coronavirus vaccine are reported to be out of danger as of now.

It is pertinent to note that the central government has not yet taken a call on vaccinating children below 18 years of age. At present, the government has only allowed adults above 18 years of age to get vaccinated by Coronavirus vaccines. While a section of health experts have urged the government to start vaccinating children by saying that the virus might disproportionately target children who remain unvaccinated and have not developed antibodies’ against it. The government, on the other hand, has taken a cautious approach and resisted the demands for starting Covid-19 vaccination among children. Several European countries have already started vaccinating teenagers with Coronavirus vaccines fearing successive waves of Coronavirus.