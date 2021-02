Maharashtra continues to remain a cause of concern for the govt with relatively higher number of coronavirus cases as compared to other states, the health ministry said. (Photo: The Indian Express)

After the UK variants, the Narendra Modi government on Tuesday confirmed that two other variants – South African and Brazilian – have been detected in some travellers recently. During the daily press conference, ICMR Director General Dr Balram Bhargava said that these two variants have been found in the flyers. They have been quarantined. Those who came in contact of these travellers have also been traced and isolated. The government is keeping a tab on their health. Once again, the government has reiterated that people must not take ‘things for granted’ in terms of lesser number of coronavirus cases. Dr VK Paul, member of the Niti Aayog said that people should continue the good practices of wearing masks and hand hygiene. The crux of the matter was that even though India is reported fewer number of cases, the unpredictable nature of the virus must be kept in mind.