Govt changed strategy, going for aggressive COVID-19 contact tracing, testing: Satyendar Jain

Amid a spike in cases of COVID-19 here, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday said the city government has changed its strategy and is now going for “aggressive tracing and testing” of people who came in contact with those found positive for the infection.

Interacting with reporters, he also said, it would be too early to say, if this was a “third wave” in surge in fresh cases.

Amid festive season and rising pollution level, Delhi on Wednesday recorded over 5,600 COVID-19 cases for the first time, with the national capital witnessing a sudden surge in daily cases in the past few days.

“We have changed our strategy, and now going for aggressive tracing and testing of people who came in contact with those found positive for infection. So, also this rise is being seen,” Jain told reporters.

Entire family, close contacts even asymptomatic ones, of positive cases being tested, and RT-PCR tests also scaled up, he added.

Asked about the figures of 15000 cases per day projected by experts in coming months, the minister said, “figures have been projected by experts on surge in daily COVID-19 cases, but it may not reach that level. However, we want to be full prepared”.