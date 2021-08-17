Govt allocates Rs 267 crore to Kerala to battle Covid surge

The country reported 32,937 daily new cases on Monday, with the active caseload reaching 3,81,947 and a daily positivity rate of 2.79%. India’s cumulative vaccination coverage crossed the 55-crore mark.

The government will allocate Rs 267.35 crore to Kerala under the Emergency Covid Response Package-II. In addition, Rs 1 crore will be made available to each district of Kerala to create a medicine pool.

The Central government has assured all possible help to Kerala, including providing vaccines to the state to combat the surge in Covid-19 cases. Kerala continues to account for nearly 40% of the daily new cases being reported in the country.

Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced the assistance on Monday after reviewing the Covid-19 response in Kerala with chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Kerala health minister Veena George.

The central government will also offer support to Kerala government’s centre for excellence in telemedicine. Paediatric ICUs and 10 kilo-litre liquid oxygen storage tank facilities will be available at every district hospital, the minister said.

The government on Monday also approved one more lab for batch testing and release of Covid-19 vaccines. The health ministry has authorised the National Institute of Animal Biotechnology (NIAB), Hyderabad, to conduct quality check and release of Covid-19 vaccines.

The department of biotechnology had proposed two laboratories — NIAB and the National Centre for Cell Sciences (NCCS), Pune — to be converted into central drugs laboratories (CDL) to test vaccines. Funds from the Prime Minister Cares Fund Trust were allotted to upgrade these two laboratories. NCCS has already been notified as a CDL on June 28.

The notification of these two laboratories as CDL was expected as it will improve vaccine production. Every batch of vaccines has to be tested and approved by CDL. At present, the testing and approval is being done from the CDL in Kasauli, which takes around 10 days for the whole process.

The government expects to get about 26.6 crore doses in August and 26.15 million doses in September.