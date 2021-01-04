  • MORE MARKET STATS

Govt aiming at eye health for all by 2025: Mamata Banerjee

January 4, 2021 9:33 PM

"Under this programme, 20 lakh elderly people will be extended the facility of cataract operations over the next five years, and 8.5 lakh spectacles will be provided free of cost," she told a press conference at the state secretariat here.

Banerjee said students of all government schools will be provided free eye check-up and upon requirement, spectacles will be made available to about four lakh students.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced a five-year eye care programme that would provide free treatment to people, from cataract operations to prescribed spectacles. Banerjee said the aim of the state government is eye health for all by 2025.

“Under this programme, 20 lakh elderly people will be extended the facility of cataract operations over the next five years, and 8.5 lakh spectacles will be provided free of cost,” she told a press conference at the state secretariat here.

Banerjee said students of all government schools will be provided free eye check-up and upon requirement, spectacles will be made available to about four lakh students. Children who go to anganwadi centres will also be provided free eye testing under the programme, she said. “More than 300 eye surgeons and nearly 400 optometry medical technologists will be involved in the process,” the chief minister said.

The programme will commence from Tuesday with 1,200 village panchayats and 120 primary health centres in towns, Banerjee said, adding, all panchayats and towns will be gradually brought under its ambit. She also inaugurated a trauma care unit at North Bengal Medical College and Hospital, built at a cost of Rs 10 crore, through virtual mode.

