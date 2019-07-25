Government inks MoU with industry body to streamline deliver of services under Ayushman Bharat

The MoU aims at enabling an ecosystem for the industry partners within the NATHEALTH network to participate in piloting, testing, adopting, funding and scaling innovations.

To streamline deliver of services under the Centre’s flagship healthcare scheme Ayushman Bharat, its implementing agency inked an MoU with industry body NATHEALTH on Thursday. The partnership between National Health Authority (NHA) and the Healthcare Federation of India (NATHEALTH) aims to streamline all innovations ensuring that it increases the efficacy of service delivery of Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY).

The collaboration provides an industry interface for testing innovations, providing mentorship and creating channels for facilitating support required for scaling these innovations. This will bolster NHA’s effectiveness in implementing its innovation strategy, which is aligned with the its vision of ‘Health for All’, its CEO Indu Bhushan said. “With the implementation of the AB-PMJAY, it is paramount that we increase the efficacy of the health service delivery such that we can provide an increased access to high quality of care. We have been witnessing a plethora of healthcare innovations happening across the country and it is crucial to empower them by providing the right support.

“I am confident that this partnership will help us in linking PMJAY, the industry and the innovators thus enabling increased adoption of numerous inventions, leading to an increase in access to quality care delivered under PM-JAY,” Bhushan said. NATHEALTH president Sudarshan Ballal said, “The main objective of the joint initiative is to provide and enable a healthcare innovation ecosystem that supports healthcare innovators and provides them opportunities to partner and scale.”

The MoU aims at enabling an ecosystem for the industry partners within the NATHEALTH network to participate in piloting, testing, adopting, funding and scaling innovations. Around 26 Lakh people have availed treatment so far in several hospitals across the country under the scheme since its launch in September last year.

The insurance scheme aims to provide a health cover of up to Rs 5 lakh per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation to over 10.74 crore vulnerable families. The scheme provides a cashless and paperless access to services for the beneficiary at the point of service. Over 15,000 hospitals and health care providers have been empanelled across the country under the scheme.