Government implementing ICDS for development of children of 0-6 years group

Irani said funds are released to state governments and union territory administrations for implementation of schemes as per cost sharing ratio decided by the union government from time to time. (PTI)

The Centre is implementing an umbrella Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) scheme for holistic development of children in the age group of 0-6 years, adolescent girls, pregnant women and lactating mothers, Union Minister Smriti Irani said in Lok Sabha on Friday.

The minister also said the Ministry of Women and Child Development is also implementing an umbrella scheme mission for protection and empowerment of women as a centrally sponsored scheme to channelise holistic efforts for empowerment of women both economically and socially.

“The ministry has issued detailed guidelines for each scheme which inter-alia include explicit information about institutional structure, implementation modalities, target beneficiaries, fund flow and disbursal mechanism, monitoring and evaluation mechanism and grievance redressal mechanism,” she said during Question Hour.

Irani said funds are released to state governments and union territory administrations for implementation of schemes as per cost sharing ratio decided by the union government from time to time.