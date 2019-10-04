Google power to Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY! NHA, tech giant join hands to strengthen Modicare

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacting with Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY beneficiaries at an event in New Delhi recently. Image: Twitter/@AyushmanNHA

NHA-Google partnership: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ambitious Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY scheme is now set to benefit from the tech expertise of global giant Google. On Friday, National Health Authority (NHA) signed a Statement of Intent (SoI) with Google to collaborate and strengthen the implementation of Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY). The two organizations will now be working closely to explore various use cases for increasing process efficiencies in day-to-day applications. As a part of the collaboration, Google will also support NHA in improving digital presence of PMJAY and showcasing relevant content to the 50 crore entitled beneficiaries.

Google will also help provide training and support to NHA personnel to build on digital skills, NHA said in a statement today. The collaboration will seek to bolster PMJAY’s objective of reaching the poor and vulnerable, reducing their high out-of-pocket health expenditure, and improving access to quality healthcare, it added.

NHA-Google partnership: Will it benefit?

Speaking on the alliance with Google, Dr Indu Bhushan, CEO NHA said, “Robust technology is the mainstay of PMJAY. In various areas such as fraud prevention and detection, claim approvals, the use of technology can help reduce the turnaround time and aiding faster closure of processes will enable the States to implement the scheme more effectively. We look forward to collaborating with Google to improve our online presence ”.

Chetan Krishnaswamy, Director Public Policy, Google India and South Asia, said, “We are delighted to collaborate with National Health Authority to strengthen its online presence, and drive digital training programs for the teams and also explore the best possible ways to extend the benefits of Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana to the citizens. With the advancements in technologies like Machine learning, the teams will also explore the best solutions that can help NHA to efficiently scale the process of PM-JAY.”

NHA is the nodal agency for implementing Ayushman Bharat- Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY), the world’s largest public-funded health insurance scheme aimed to bring quality healthcare to around 50 crore poor and vulnerable Indians across India.

Ayushman Bharat – PMJAY provides a cover of up to Rs. 5 lakh per family per year, for secondary and tertiary care hospitalization. Over 10.74 crore vulnerable entitled families (approximately 50 crore beneficiaries) are eligible for these benefits.

One year of Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY

PMJAY completed a year of its implementation on September 23. Over 47.71 lakh hospital treatments worth Rs.7,500 have been carried out across more than 18,340 hospitals in the country in the last one year.