Good News! This common anti-inflammatory drug can treat mild Covid cases – Details here

According to a recent study, a common anti-inflammatory drug has been found that is an effective antiviral agent in treating mild and moderate Covid-19 patients. The drug is known as indomethacin is used in treating various types of inflammation-related conditions. The study has been published in Nature Scientific Reports, by IIT Madras.

Indomethacin is an anti-inflammatory non-steroidal drug which is available as a liquid suspension and a capsule that is to be taken orally. As per the US National Library of Medicine, indomethacin stops the substance that causes pain, fever, and inflammation in the body and is used in relieving moderate to severe pain swelling, tenderness and stiffness that is caused by kinds of arthritis, and pain in the shoulder caused by inflammation.

In Panimalar Medical College and Research Institute, Chennai, a randomised clinical trial was conducted by IIT Madras researchers, wherein 210 patients were admitted. According to the media release from IIT Madras, out of the 210 patients, 107 patients were randomly allocated to a control group and treated with paracetamol along with standard care, whereas 103 patients were administered indomethacin along with standard care treatment.

The release mentioned that none of the 103 patients that had received indomethacin developed oxygen desaturation, whereas 20 patients in the control group were desaturated with saturation levels below 93%. Patients that got Indomethacin recovered from all symptoms in three to four days, whereas others took twice the time.

No adverse effects or reactions were seen on the Liver and Kidney function test. In a 14 day follow up, around half the control group patients had several discomforts, whereas the patients who got indomethacin only complained about tiredness, the release said.