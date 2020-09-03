Good news for tipplers! Delhi hotels, restaurants, clubs to be allowed to serve liquor from this date

The establishments that decide to sell liquor will however have to follow COVID-19 SOPs and guidelines issued by the Central government.

In what could come as a major relief for tipplers, the Delhi government is likely to allow hotels, restaurants and clubs in the national capital to serve liquor from September 9, reports said on Thursday.

The establishments that decide to sell liquor will however have to follow COVID-19 SOPs and guidelines issued by the Central government.

PTI quoted a Delhi government source as saying that the authorities have given a go-ahead to restaurants, clubs and hotels to serve liquor from September 9 onwards.

Furthermore, ANI added that Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has also issued Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) for operationalisation of bars in Delhi on Thursday.

The report stated that the bars located in the containment zones will remain closed.

Only asymptomatic staff and customers are to be allowed entry into the premises.

And not more than 50% of the approved seating capacity is to be allowed at such locations.

More details awaited.