Good news! Covid-19 positivity rate in these districts comes down further

These five states currently with 10 districts have a positivity rate more than 10 per cent: Rajasthan (17), Kerala (14), and Maharashtra, Arunachal Pradesh, and Mizoram (11 each).

This positive decline in the active Covid-19 cases indicates considerably lighter burden on health care facilities in India (PTI Photo)

As many as 100 districts are now reporting the positivity rate (weekly) of more than 10 per cent. This indicates further decrease in the spread of coronavirus infection in the country, data tracked by the Health Ministry noted. The Ministry, on Thursday, said 141 districts had a weekly positivity rate of more than 10 per cent. Two weeks before that, 388 districts in the country were above this positivity rate.

This steady decline in the Covid-19 infections in a number of districts with a high positivity rate is because of the decline in the number of covid-19 cases reported across the country in recent days.

The fall in positivity rate also shows further retreat of covid-19 virus, the ministry added, saying the number of new covid-19 cases across the country was 44,877. This was the first time since January 4 that the country recorded daily cases below 50,000.

The daily positivity rate on Sunday was recorded at 3.17 per cent, as compared to 3.48 reported the previous day. The national weekly positivity rate stood at 4.46 per cent on Sunday, compared with the 10.20 per cent reported in the previous week.

This positive decline in the active Covid-19 cases indicates considerably lighter burden on health care facilities in India which were under the immense burden due to severe explosion of covid-19 cases in the country.

Data shows, a total 105 districts showed more than 10 per cent positivity between February 5 and February 11. During the same period, at least 480 districts reported less than 5 per cent positivity rate.

