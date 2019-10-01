Good news: Ayushman Bharat to create 11 lakh new jobs, second only to Indian Railways, says PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi at Ayushman Bharat’s ‘Aarogya Manthan’ programme. Image: FE Online/Rajeev Kumar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hailed Ayushman Bharat scheme as one of the “revolutionary” steps of “New India”. He said this is not just because it is playing an important role in saving the lives of the poor but also because it is a symbol of the collective will and abilities of the 130 crore people of India.

“I am saying this because efforts for providing affordable and better healthcare services to the poor have taken place in the past too. However, despite the goodwill of the state, neither the poor were getting such facility nor any reform in the medical infrastructure sector took place. But Ayushman Bharat scheme has proven that when the collective effort of the nation is made, then its benefit and impact become more comprehensive,” PM Modi said.

The Ayushman Bharat scheme promises free health cover up to Rs 5 lakh to the poor in any part of the country.

Speaking at the concluding session of the two-day ‘Arogya Manthan’ workshop of National Health Authority (NHA) in New Delhi, the Prime Minister said that in the last one year alone, around 50,000 beneficiaries have taken benefit of Ayushman Bharat in a state other than their own.

Ayushman Bharat: Massive job creation

The PM Modi suggested that Ayushman Bharat is set to become one of the biggest job creators in the country. “According to an estimate, around 11 lakh new jobs would be generated in the next 5-7 years because of the demand created by Ayushman Bharat scheme. The massiveness of this data could be guessed from the fact that only Indian Railways create more jobs than this,” the prime minister said.

“Friends, with the increasing demand, modern medical infrastructure is spreading in small cities. In the coming time, several new hospitals will be built. New job opportunities will be created,” he said.

NHA is the nodal agency for the implementation of Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana (PMJAY).