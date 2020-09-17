GoAir partners Stemz Healthcare to offer COVID-19 testing to passengers

"The COVID-19 testing service in association with Stemz Healthcare to all travelling customers demonstrates our continued commitment to the 'Safety First' philosophy," GoAir Chief Executive Officer Kaushik Khona said.

Budget carrier GoAir on Thursday said it has partnered Stemz Healthcare to offer coronavirus testing facility to its domestic and international passengers.

As per travel guidelines of different states and countries, several destinations require a COVID-19 RT-PCR (Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction) test to be undertaken within a stipulated time frame before a customer boards a flight.

GoAir has been taking multiple steps to ensure safety of passengers in the wake of the COVID-19 situation and as part of these measures, the airline “has partnered with ICMR-approved lab aggregator Stemz Healthcare to enable customers travelling on GoAir domestic or international network to undergo COVID-19 RT-PCR testing at affordable rates”, the airline said in a release.

Undertaking the mandated COVID-19 RT-PCR test also provides an exemption from quarantine to a passenger, it said.

Customers can book their appointment online through GoAir website based on their travel date, the airline said, adding they can either opt for a home visit, wherein the collection agent will visit the residence to take swabs, or choose to go to over 200 collection centres.

Once the payment is made online, the confirmation of payment and appointment will be e-mailed to the customer. Travelling customers need to carry the test results provided to them within 48 to 96 hours of swab collection, the airline added.

“Pre-flight Covid negative report is an essential for every traveller to avoid quarantine at the destination. With the launch of the services through GoAir, meeting the requirements of the destination has been simplified for passengers,” Stemz Healthcare founder and CEO Raman Sodhi said.

“We are now looking at rolling out the services jointly beyond India to several countries in the coming days,” Sodhi added.