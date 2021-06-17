  • MORE MARKET STATS

Goa sees 254 COVID-19 cases; six more fatalities

June 17, 2021 7:12 PM

At least six patients died of the infection, while 468 were discharged from hospitals during the day, raising the toll to 2,969 and the count of recoveries to 1,56,819, he said.

covidThe coastal state is now left with 3,824 active cases, the official said.

Goa’s coronavirus caseload reached 1,63,612, after 254 persons tested positive for the infection on Thursday, an official from the state health department said.

With the addition of 2,953 swab samples tested during the day, the total number of tests conducted in the state has gone up to 8,78,491, he added.

Goa’s COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,63,612, new cases 254, death toll 2,969, discharged 1,56,819, active cases 3,824, samples tested till date 8,78,491.

