Goa reports 1st Omicron case; minor traveller from UK found infected

Rane said the state government will take steps according to the central government’s protocol and also adopt stringent measures as required.

An eight-year-old boy, who arrived in Goa from the United Kingdom, has been found infected with Omicron, making it the first case of the new coronavirus variant in the coastal state.

State Health Minister Vishwajit Rane told PTI on Monday that the boy, who travelled from the UK on December 17, 2021, was confirmed to be infected with Omicron, as per his test report received from the National Institute of Virology in Pune. Rane said the state government will take steps according to the central government’s protocol and also adopt stringent measures as required.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has already asked the tourism stakeholders to stay alert and ensure there is no spread of COVID-19 during festivities, in the wake of the upcoming New Year celebrations.

On Sunday, Goa reported 25 new cases of coronavirus, taking the state’s infection count to 1,80,050, while the death toll remained constant at 3,519, as per official data

