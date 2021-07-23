Goa records 73 new coronavirus cases, 3 deaths, 139 recoveries

The number of recovered cases increased to 1,65,839 after 139 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, the official said.
Goa’s coronavirus caseload went up by 73 and reached 1,70,272 on Friday, while 139 patients recovered from the infection, a health department official said.
The death toll rose to 3,126 as three more patients succumbed to the infection during the day, he said.
- Medical oxygen demand peaked to nearly 9,000 MT in second Covid wave compared to 3,095 MT in first: Govt
- Medtronic launches Percept PC DBS system for patients with Parkinson’s disease, Essential tremor, Dystonia and Epilepsy
- Amritsar-based researchers suggest use of Sanjeevani herb to treat Post-Covid-19 lung complications
The number of recovered cases increased to 1,65,839 after 139 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, the official said.
Goa now has 1,307 active cases.
“With 3,031 new tests, the total number of tests conducted in the state has gone up to 10,21,344,” he added.
Goa’s COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,70,272, new cases 73, death toll 3,126, discharged 1,65,839, active cases 1,307, samples tested till date 10,21,344.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.