Goa records 73 new coronavirus cases, 3 deaths, 139 recoveries

By: |
July 23, 2021 7:41 PM

The number of recovered cases increased to 1,65,839 after 139 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, the official said.

covidGoa now has 1,307 active cases.

Goa’s coronavirus caseload went up by 73 and reached 1,70,272 on Friday, while 139 patients recovered from the infection, a health department official said.

The death toll rose to 3,126 as three more patients succumbed to the infection during the day, he said.

“With 3,031 new tests, the total number of tests conducted in the state has gone up to 10,21,344,”  he added.

Goa’s COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,70,272, new cases 73, death toll 3,126, discharged 1,65,839, active cases 1,307, samples tested till date 10,21,344.

