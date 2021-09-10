Goa records 45 COVID-19 cases, two deaths

There are 840 active cases in the state.

Goa’s COVID-19 infection tally reached 1,74,770 on Friday with an addition of 45 cases, a health official said.

The state also recorded two deaths due to the viral infection during the day, while 81 people were discharged from hospitals.

The death toll in the coastal state rose to 3,214 and the recovery count stood at 1,70,716.

There are 840 active cases in the state.

With 4,012 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of coronavirus tests conducted in Goa went up to 12,60,789.

