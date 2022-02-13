Goa records 131 new Covid-19 cases, tally rises to 2,44,172; 4 fatalities

total of 282 people were discharged after undergoing treatment for coronavirus infection, taking the number of recoveries in Goa to 2,38,066 so far, state health department bulletin said.

Goa on Sunday reported 131 fresh coronavirus positive cases with the infection rate at 7.69 per cent and four fatalities due to the viral infection, the state health department bulletin said.



With the addition of new cases and fatalities, the tally of infections in Goa rose to 2,44,172 and the COVID-19 death toll to 3,773.



A total of 282 people were discharged after undergoing treatment for coronavirus infection, taking the number of recoveries in Goa to 2,38,066 so far, the bulletin said.



“With 1,702 new tests, the total number of samples tested so far in Goa has gone up to 18,53,515,” it said.



On January 23, 2022, Goa had reported 1,582 coronavirus positive cases with the positivity rate reaching 40.18 per cent.



Goa’s COVID-19 figures: Positive cases 2,44,172, new cases 131, death toll 3,773, discharged 238066, active cases 2333, samples tested till date 1853515.