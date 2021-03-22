Goa plans to make Covid-19 negative certificate mandatory for these states; check details

State Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said the proposal would be placed before the CM in the next couple of days, in order to stall any surge in cases in Goa.
Goa Health Minister Rane said the state will achieve a target of 2,500 coronavirus tests per day as mandated by the Union government and plans were afoot to scale up capacity.
Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Monday said he would be placing a proposal in front of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to make COVID-19 negative certificate mandatory for people flying in from neighbouring states like Maharashtra, Karnataka and Kerala.
