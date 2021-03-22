  • MORE MARKET STATS

Goa plans to make Covid-19 negative certificate mandatory for these states; check details

March 22, 2021 8:03 PM

State Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said the proposal would be placed before the CM in the next couple of days, in order to stall any surge in cases in Goa.

Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Monday said he would be placing a proposal in front of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to make COVID-19 negative certificate mandatory for people flying in from neighbouring states like Maharashtra, Karnataka and Kerala.

The decision on the COVID-19 negative certificate proposal will be taken by the CM, he added.

He pointed out that Maharashtra had made it mandatory for people flying in from Goa to have COVID-19 negative certificates, though the number of cases was less here.

The minister said weddings were the likely of cause of increase in cases and the state government was contemplating on putting a limit on attendees for such functions and at restaurants.

Rane said the state will achieve a target of 2,500 coronavirus tests per day as mandated by the Union government and plans were afoot to scale up capacity.

