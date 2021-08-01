Goa misses July 31 deadline to give first COVID-19 vaccine dose to all

Independent MLA Rohan Khaunte attacked the Sawant government for missing the deadline and said the BJP was more interested in "trampling democracy" than fighting the pandemic.
The July 31 deadline to complete administering the first COVID-19 vaccine dose to all eligible beneficiaries in Goa has been missed as only 87 per cent of the target has been met, a senior official said on Sunday.
The July 31 deadline was set by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant with the aim of getting the state prepared to tackle a possible third wave of the infection.
“Now, 87 per cent of the eligible population of Goa has been given the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Currently, 23 per cent of beneficiaries have got both doses,” State Vaccination Officer Dr Rajendra Borkar told reporters.
Independent MLA Rohan Khaunte attacked the Sawant government for missing the deadline and said the BJP was more interested in “trampling democracy” than fighting the pandemic.
