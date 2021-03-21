  • MORE MARKET STATS

Goa govt warns of action against hotels if found flouting COVID-19 norms

March 21, 2021 5:01 PM

Rane added that people of Goa need to careful in view of the rise in coronavirus cases in Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka and other states.

Wearing a mask and maintaining social-distancing is a must for all to avoid the spread of the virus, he said.

The Goa government will take strict action against restaurants, hotels or entertainment zones, if they are found not adhering to COVID-19 norms, a state minister said on Sunday.

“The state government will take a strict view on the functioning of restaurants, hotels and any place considered as an entertainment zone to ensure that people coming there strictly follow the coronavirus protocols,” Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said.

“If these establishments fail to do so, the health authorities will take strict action against them,” he added.

If people find any restaurant, hotel, institution violating the rules, they can e-mail the information about it to- officeoftheministergoa@gmail.com- following which necessary action would be initiated by the government, he said.

  Goa govt warns of action against hotels if found flouting COVID-19 norms
