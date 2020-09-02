  • MORE MARKET STATS

Goa CM Pramod Sawant tests coronavirus positive

Published: September 2, 2020 12:00 PM

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday said he has tested positive for coronavirus.

Goa CM, Pramod Sawant, Pramod Sawant covid 19 positive, covid 19 asymptomatic, coronairus pandemic, latest news on pramod sawantSawant, 47, said he is asymptomatic and under home isolation. (File photo: IE)

“I wish to inform that I have been detected COVID19 positive. I am asymptomatic and hence have opted for home isolation. I shall continue to discharge my duties working from home. Those who have come in my close contact are advised to take the necessary precautions,” he tweeted.

