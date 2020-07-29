Global fight against Coronavirus: UK, India to spend £8 million on joint COVID-19 vaccine project

The UK is contributing £4 million from the UK Research and Innovation Fund for International Collaboration with India matching the amount.
India and the UK have signed a £8 million deal to tackle anti-microbial resistance and strengthen the global fight against antibiotic-resistant bacteria and genes. The UK is contributing £4 million from the UK Research and Innovation Fund for International Collaboration with India matching the amount.
India is a major producer of antimicrobials in the pharmaceutical industry global supply chain. The joint research projects will facilitate a better understanding of how waste from antimicrobial manufacturing could be fuelling AMR.
The UK has already partnered with India’s Serum Institute to manufacture the vaccine for Covid-19, if clinical trials are successful, with plans to distribute to a billion people across the developing world. The UK is India’s second biggest research partner with joint research expected to be worth £400 million by next year, according to Philip Barton, High Commissioner to India.
Tariq Ahmad of Wimbledon, Minister of State for South Asia and the Commonwealth will chair a virtual round-table with senior Indian and UK-based stakeholders on cold-chain technologies that are critical for the effective transport of vaccines, ensuring they successfully reach their final destination.
