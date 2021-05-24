  • MORE MARKET STATS

Glenmark Pharma gets USFDA nod for Icatibant Injection

By: |
May 24, 2021 11:58 AM

The approved product is a generic version of Firazyr Injection of Shire Human Genetic Therapies, Inc.

glenmarkThe approved product is a generic version of Firazyr Injection of Shire Human Genetic Therapies, Inc. (Photo source: Reuters)

Drug major Glenmark Pharma on Monday said it has received final approval from the US health regulator for Icatibant Injection, indicated for the treatment of acute attacks of hereditary angioedema (HAE). Hereditary angioedema (HAE) is a disorder that results in recurrent attacks of severe swelling.

The approved product is a generic version of Firazyr Injection of Shire Human Genetic Therapies, Inc.

Related News

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has received final approval by the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Icatibant Injection, 30 mg/3 mL (10 mg/mL) single-dose prefilled syringe, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Quoting IQVIA sales data for the 12 months ending March 2021, Glenmark said Firazyr Injection, 30 mg/3 mL single-dose prefilled syringe market achieved annual sales of approximately USD 223.4 million.

The drug firm said its current portfolio consists of 172 products authorised for distribution in the US marketplace and 44 abbreviated new drug applications are pending approval with the USFDA.

Shares of Glenmark Pharma were trading 1.26 per cent higher at Rs 615 apiece.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Glenmark Pharma gets USFDA nod for Icatibant Injection
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Amid rise in mucormycosis cases, screening of COVID-19 survivors ordered in rural Pune
2UP CM Yogi Adityanath appeals to those eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19
3Coronavirus Cases in India LIVE: Did Covid virus escape from Wuhan? New report reveals startling details