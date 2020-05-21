  • MORE MARKET STATS

GlaxoSmithKline to discontinue Zinetac tablets in India

By: |
Published: May 21, 2020 7:10:20 PM

GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals on Thursday said it has decided to discontinue production and sale of Zinetac tablets, used to treat and prevent heartburn, in the country.

The company has made a decision to discontinue the manufacture and supply of Zinetac tablets (150 mg and 300 mg products) manufactured in India.

GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals on Thursday said it has decided to discontinue production and sale of Zinetac tablets, used to treat and prevent heartburn, in the country.

The company has made a decision to discontinue the manufacture and supply of Zinetac tablets (150 mg and 300 mg products) manufactured in India and will in due course request cancellation of the marketing authorisation associated with the drug, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals said in a regulatory filing.

Related News

In the coming months, the drug firm will work closely with the regulatory authorities, it added. The drug firm was contacted by regulatory authorities regarding the detection of cancer causing N-Nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA) in Zinetac (ranitidine) products.

Based on the information received and correspondence with regulatory authorities, the company made the decision in September 2019 to initiate a voluntary recall of all ranitidine products in all markets of  as a precautionary action.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. GlaxoSmithKline to discontinue Zinetac tablets in India
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Covid-19 cases to peak in India in mid-July if lockdown lifted on May 30: Epidemiologist
2Coronavirus in Noida: Nine new COVID-19 patients in Gautam Buddh Nagar; cases cross 300-mark
3Scientists propose new truncated process for developing COVID-19 vaccines at “pandemic speed”