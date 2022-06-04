Ghaziabad reports first suspected case of Monkeypox virus, 5-year-old’s sample sent for testing

Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad district has reported first suspected case of Monkeypox on Saturday. As per media reports, the government sources have said that the sample has been sent for testing, but it’s unnecessary panic mongering. As of now, no cases of Monkeypox have been reported in India.

According to officials of the health department Ghaziabad, a clinic informed them about a young child with specific symptoms related to the disease and samples were taken as part of precautionary measures, reported IE. The child, who is reportedly 5-years-old, was taken to an ENT clinic for an examination pertaining to a hearing ailment on May 23. The doctor noticed that the minor had excessive rashes and itching on the skin. The surveillance officer took cognisance of the information and a response team was deployed.

The officials have said that the child has no history of foreign travel, and has not come in contact with any person who has travelled abroad in last one month. She didn’t have fever or headache also. According to the IE report, the family has been asked to isolate the child till the samples give conclusive results. Health officials are tracking the symptoms to suggest further course of action.