  • MORE MARKET STATS

Ghaziabad: Rapid response teams deployed to trace coronavirus patients

By: |
April 3, 2021 7:16 PM

In the wake of a recent surge in coronavirus case, rapid response teams have been deployed to conduct a door-to-door survey to trace infected people in the district, according to an official here.

covidThe decisions has been taken in the wake of over 400 people testing positive for coronavirus since March 1.

In the wake of a recent surge in coronavirus case, rapid response teams have been deployed to conduct a door-to-door survey to trace infected people in the district, according to an official here. Wearing of a mask has been made essential and those violating the order will be penalised, District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey said, adding that a special drive will be carried out to administer coronavirus vaccine to those aged 45 or above.

The decisions has been taken in the wake of over 400 people testing positive for coronavirus since March 1. According to Pandey, the rapid response teams will conduct a door-to-door survey to trace coronavirus patients. People coming from the pandemic-hit states will be monitored and containment zones will be decided on the basis of the data gathered through the geographic information system (GIS), the DM said.

Related News

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Ghaziabad Rapid response teams deployed to trace coronavirus patients
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Maharashtra may divert all oxygen supply for medical use: Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray
2Tamil Nadu to intensify restrictions based on requirement to contain pandemic: Chief Secretary
3Andhra Pradesh logs 1398 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths