Getting COVID-19 infection from surfaces is 1-in-10,000 chance now; what does it mean?

April 10, 2021 2:11 PM

The risk of getting the Coronavirus infection from a contaminated surface is now considered relatively low. According to the updated guidelines of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the probability of getting COVID-19 infection from surfaces is one in 10,000 cases.

To be sure, the virus has been known to survive on many porous and non porous surfaces and for different durations of time.

As per the latest update by CDC, there may come an end to what many are referring to as 'hygiene theatre.' Dr Rochelle Walensky, CDC Director said that there is no doubt that people can be affected by a contaminated surface, however, there is evidence that indicates the risk from this route of transmission has now become low.

According to research, transmission of the virus via direct contact, airborne transmission and droplets remain high when compared to the surface transmission. Therefore, surface transmission as a main route for SARS-CoV-2 spread has been ruled out. CDC highlighted that intense cleaning is now required in particular scenarios only. As far as day-to-day activities are concerned, basic cleaning with soap and detergent is sufficient and will reduce the risk of viral infection.

There are studies by the American Journal of Infection Control and Environmental Science & Technology Letters that suggest COVID-19 transmission is more indoors and less likely outdoors.

To be sure, the virus has been known to survive on many porous and non porous surfaces and for different durations of time. The virus may stay on some porous surfaces for minutes to hours while in the case of non-porous surfaces, it can be detected for days to weeks. Mainly it is found on indoor surfaces like glass, steel or plastic, where it can last up to three days.

Keeping this in view, the CDC has specified in case of non-hospital environment, intense deep cleaning is only required if a person has tested positive for COVID-19. If this is not the case, properly washing the surface with soap and detergent will be enough. Moreover, surface transmission can be reduced if people keep wearing face masks regularly and correctly.

