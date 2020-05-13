Get Rs 10,000 for not returning! This state makes payment offer before lockdown 4.0

The migrant worker crisis has plagued the states’ and central government’s response against the Coronavirus.

Coronavirus pandemic in Nagaland: In a bid to convince its people, especially migrant workers who have been left stranded after the lockdown was imposed, Nagaland government has announced that it will give a sum of Rs 10,000 to those who will choose not to travel back to the state unless ‘unavoidable.’

State’s Chief Secretary Temjen Toy has said that the government through all channels of communication- civil societies, tribal hohos, and NGOs has appealed to the migrant workers to stay put wherever they are. The statement has also appreciated the work done by civil societies and NGOs in appealing to the migrant workers to not return at this point in time.

The statement from the chief secretary has also said that the government is making sure that all the standard operating procedures such as quarantine facilities and other related protocols are put in place before bringing the migrants back home.

CS Toy has said that the priority of the government is to bring back people who are older and had gone for the treatment to other parts of the country and was stuck due to the lockdown along with people who are facing difficulties in coming back tot he states.

“Under these circumstances, the State Government has decided to give first priority and preference to stranded senior citizens and patients who had gone for medical treatment, distressed persons, and those facing difficulties for repatriation to the State. The Government has also decided to give Rs. 10,000/- to those citizens of Nagaland presently staying outside who opt to stay back where they are at present,” CS Toy said in his press note.

The migrant worker crisis has plagued the states’ and central government’s response against the Coronavirus since the nationwide lockdown was imposed on March 24. All states by their various mode of communication have convinced the migrant workers who are stranded in other states to stay put but not all the efforts have been fruitful