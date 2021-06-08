Genome sequencing of 30,000 Covid-19 samples done by INSACOG

The country administered 23.27 crore vaccines doses. Daily positivity rate was declining and was at 6.34%.

The Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomic consortium (INSACOG) network that monitors mutant variants of Covid-19 virus has till date sequenced 30,000 samples. The INSACOG network comprises 10 labs monitoring variants of the Covid-19 mutants that have potential to severely affect disease transmission.

This network is being expanded to add 18 more labs. Dr Harsh Vardhan, Union minister of health & family welfare (MoHFW), made this announcement at the meeting of the group of ministers (GoM) on Covid on Monday. The country has till date sequenced 30,000 samples and with the addition of 18 labs would boost the capacity of sequencing in the country, the minister said.

Monitoring the genomic variations in the SARS-CoV-2 was critical to understand the transmission capability and severity of the virus. INSACOG had sequenced 18,053 samples of the SARS-CoV genome from Covid positive international travellers and from the community samples across states till mid-May and has nearly doubled the sequencing in under a month.

The minister also told the GoM that the country had so far reported 28,252 cases of mucormycosis from 28 states. Out of these, 86% (24,370) had a history of Covid infections and 62.3% (17,601) had a history of diabetes. Maharashtra had reported the maximum number of mucormycosis in the country at 6,339 cases followed by Gujarat at 5,486 cases.

The minister said the country reported 1,00,636 daily new cases, which happens to be the lowest in 61 days. The case fatality rate is at 1.20. The country administered 23.27 crore vaccines doses. Daily positivity rate was declining and was at 6.34%.