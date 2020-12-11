Gennova Biopharmaceuticals gets nod for human trials I, II of its vaccine

Gennova is a subsidiary of Pune-based pharma firm Emcure Pharmaceuticals. (Representative image)

Biotherapeautics company Gennova Biopharmaceuticals has got approval from the Drugs Controller General of India for conducting Phase I and II human trials for its novel messenger RNA (mRNA)-based Covid-19 vaccine, HGCO19. This is the first mRNA-based vaccine manufacturing platform in India.

Gennova is a subsidiary of Pune-based pharma firm Emcure Pharmaceuticals. Namita Thappar, ED, Emcure, tweeted on Thursday that Gennova had got conditional approval for human clinical trials of its Covid-19 vaccine. This will also be the first mRNA-based Covid-19 trial in India and expected to be completed by March. The Gennova vaccine was developed in collaboration with HDT Biotech Corporation, Seattle, US, and it has demonstrated safety, immunogenicity, neutralisation antibody activity in the rodent and non-human primate models. They will be administering the first human injection after all regulatory clearance.

Gennova was one of the three firms that the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, interacted with for an update on the development of their Covid-19 vaccines. The department of biotechnology has provided seed funding for Gennova Biopharmaceuticals’s novel mRNA based Covid-19 vaccine candidate called, HGC019.