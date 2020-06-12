‘Genetic risk score’: Genetics may help diagnose diabetes in Indians, says study

The two types follow different treatment regimes with type-1 diabetes needing lifelong insulin injections but type-2 diabetes often being managed with diet or tablet treatment, the study said.
A new study has revealed that a “genetic risk score” is effective in diagnosing type-1 diabetes in Indians.
The genetic risk score is a summary measure of a set of risk-associated genetic variants.
The score may be used at the time of diabetes diagnosis to help decide if someone has type-1 diabetes, according to the study the findings of which were released on Friday.
The two types follow different treatment regimes with type-1 diabetes needing lifelong insulin injections but type-2 diabetes often being managed with diet or tablet treatment, the study said.
Misclassification of the type of diabetes may lead to sub-standard diabetes care and possible complications.
So far, the bulk of research in this field has been conducted in European populations.
A paper published in Scientific Reports said researchers have analysed whether the European risk score is effective in diagnosing type-1 diabetes in Indians.
The team which got the findings had studied people with diabetes from Pune, India.
The team analysed 262 people with type-1 diabetes, 352 people with type-2 diabetes, and 334 people without diabetes.
All were of Indian (Indo-European) ancestry.
Outcome from the Indian population was compared with those of Europeans, it said.
The study was conducted by researchers at the KEM Hospital, Pune, CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), Hyderabad, and University of Exeter, UK.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.