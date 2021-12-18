  • MORE MARKET STATS

GenePath Diagnostics kit detects Delta, Omicron variants

The indigenously developed CoviDelta kit detects all current variants of Covid-19 and flags presumptive Delta and Omicron variants in a single test, Dr Nikhil Phadke, founder and chief science officer, said.

He said the kit is fast and cost-effective, and has been approved by the Indian Council for Medical Research with 100% sensitivity and specificity.
​Pune-based diagnostics company GenePath Diagnostics has received regulatory approval for its test kit that can differentiate between the Delta and Omicron Covid-19 variants in a single test.

“Using this kit, we were able to flag the presence of the first Omicron case in Pune city, which was subsequently confirmed by the Government of India INSACOG consortium,” Phadke said.

