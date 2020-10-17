Gautam Buddh Nagar records 107 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking tally to 15,803; recovery rate 90.83%

The district's death toll stayed at 64 with a mortality rate of 0.40 per cent, according to the official statistics.

Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 107 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, pushing the district’s infection tally to 15,803, official data showed.

The number of active cases came down further to 1,384 from 1,477 on Friday and 1,523 on Thursday, according to the data released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period.

On the brighter side, 201 more patients got discharged during the period and the overall number of recoveries in the district reached 14,355, seventh highest in the state, it showed.

The district’s death toll stayed at 64 with a mortality rate of 0.40 per cent, according to the official statistics.

The recovery rate of patients rose further to 90.83 per cent from 90.18 per cent on Friday and 89.80 per cent the previous day, the statistics showed.

Meanwhile, the number of active cases in UP came down to 34,420 from 35,263 on Friday and 36,295 on Thursday while the overall recoveries reached 4,11,611 so far and the death toll linked to COVID-19 climbed to 6,629, it showed.

The average recovery rate of patients in the state is now 90.93 per cent, according to government officials.