Who was real Gangubai Kathiawadi? Why Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus is facing legal troubles – details here

The film is facing legal trouble after the family members of Gangubai objected to its portrayal

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming release at theaters, Gangubai Kathiawadi is again in the midst of a controversy and this time he is facing resistance from the kin of the protagonist in the film, Gangubai Kaathiawadi. The film is facing legal trouble after the family members of Gangubai objected to its portrayal. Here who she is and why is her family protesting.

Who is Gangubai Kathiawadi?

Ganga Harjeevandas Kathiawadi belonged to Gujarat and became famous as Mumbai’s well-known brothel owner in the 50s and 60s. It is said that she was sold at a brothel in Kamathipura, Mumbai’s red-light area where she ended up operating her brothel and lobbied with those in power to get rights for commercial sex workers.

There is no contemporary account of her life but according to the book “Mafia Queens of Mumbai” that forms the footing for the Alia Bhatt starrer film Gangubai is said to have been a proponent of the rights of commercial sex workers.

Who are people opposing her portrayal in the film and why?

Gangubai did not have children of her own, however, several individuals claim to be her adopted children. After the movie was announced Bhansali received objection from many by his potrayal of her.

After the trailer released, aa man claiming to be her adopted son made a petition at a court in Mumbai that the film showed her as a ‘prostitute’ and ‘mafia queen’ and that since its release women family members residing in Kamathipura area has become victim to objectional comments by men, thus affecting their reputation.

Earlier a complainant seeked permanent injunction from the making and telecast of the film which the civil court dismissed. Another case seeking a stay on the release of the film is also at the Supreme Court.