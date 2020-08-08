Future lockdowns in Darjeeling hills only in containment zones: GTA

The total lockdown was imposed in the municipal areas of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Kurseong and Mirik in the wake of the spike in COVID-19 cases.
No further region-wide lockdown will be imposed in the Hills, Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) chairman Anit Thapa said on Saturday as the week-long restrictions came to an end.
Thapa said the lockdown will not be extended but the administration is strictly monitoring the situation. If needed, total lockdown will be imposed in the future only in containment zones, he said.
Thapa thanked the people for abiding by the rules during the lockdown and urged them to continue taking precautions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
