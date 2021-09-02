Full vaccination prerequisite if attending mass gathering essential: Govt ahead of festive season

It asserted that 16 per cent of India's adult population have received both the doses of COVID-19 vaccine while 54 per cent have been administered at least the first dose.

Mass gatherings should be discouraged but if attending it is essential then full vaccination should be a prerequisite, the Union government said on Friday and urged people to get the jabs and follow Covid-appropriate behaviour, especially during the festive season.

In a press conference, it warned the second wave of coronavirus infection in India was not yet over even though the weekly positivity rate was showing an overall declining trend.

The Centre said that 39 districts in the country reported over 10 per cent weekly Covid positivity rate in the week ending August 31 while in 38 districts it was between 5 and 10 per cent.

It asserted that 16 per cent of India’s adult population have received both the doses of COVID-19 vaccine while 54 per cent have been administered at least the first dose.

“In Sikkim, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Himachal Pradesh all the adult population have got at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine,” the government said.

In view of the upcoming festive season amid the scare of the third wave of COVID-19 infections striking the country, the Centre said mass gatherings have to be discouraged and full vaccination should be a prerequisite if attending such a congregation is essential.

“People should celebrate festivals at home, follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and embrace vaccination,” the government said.

It added that about 300 cases of delta plus variant of SARS-CoV-2 have been detected in India so far.